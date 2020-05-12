Sweetwater County’s 13th Case of COVID-19 reported as state total grows slightly

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 12, 2020) — Both Wyoming and Sweetwater County’s new lab confirmed cases of COVID-19 increased on Monday. According the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) web site, the state total increased by five Monday to 510. One of those six new cases was in Sweetwater County. Fremont County added four more cases Monday with the state’s other new case reported in Laramie County.

A Rock Springs man was notified Monday, he had contracted COVID-19. According to Sweetwater County Public Health, the man is in his 20’s and is in good condition. He is self-isolating at home. This is Sweetwater County’s 13th case.

Fremont County’s state leading total of confirmed case count is up to 180.

Monday’s WHD web site report shows Wyoming’s probable COVID-19 cases increased slightly to 159 with the state’s total number of recovered cases improving by eight to 451. Statewide testing now totals just over 16,000 as of Monday evening.

Here is a breakdown of the 21 Wyoming counties reporting COVID-19 cases, along with the number of new cases reported as of Monday night: Albany (8, -), Big Horn (2, -), Campbell (16, -), Carbon (5, -), Converse (14, -), Crook (5, -), Fremont (180, +4), Goshen (4, -), Hot Springs (1, -), Johnson (11, -), Laramie (111, +1), Lincoln (8, -), Natrona (38, -), Niobrara (1, -), Park (1, -), Sheridan (12, -), Sublette (1, -), Sweetwater (12, -), Teton (67, -), Uinta (7, -), and Washakie (5, -).

Here is a breakdown of the Wyoming counties reporting probable COVID-19 cases as of Monday: Big Horn (1), Campbell (13), Converse (9), Fremont (11), Goshen (1), Hot Springs (2), Johnson (4), Laramie (55), Lincoln (3), Natrona (10), Niobrara (1), Sheridan (4), Sublette (2), Sweetwater (7), Teton (31), Uinta (2), and Washakie (3).