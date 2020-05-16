Sweetwater County’s 16th COVID 19 case confirmed today

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 16, 2020) — A Rock Springs man is Sweetwater County’s 16th case of COVID-19. Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County was notified by private lab today, May 16, a man in his 50s tested positive for COVID-19. He is in good condition and is isolating at home, according to Sweetwater County Public Health.

Advertisement

The case does not appear to be linked to previous COVID-19 cases. Sweetwater County Public Health is continuing contact tracing efforts. Eleven lab-confirmed cases are now recovered, according to Sweetwater County Public Health.

From Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County: As the state and county ease restrictions, healthcare providers say it is more important than ever to remain vigilant in the fight against the spread of COVID-19. Many healthcare agencies and businesses will continue to require some type of face covering. Please, respect their wishes.

Advertisement

To stop community spread, it’s important to stay 6-feet away from people you are not housed with, send only one person to the grocery story, and stay home if possible. Don’t touch your T-zone – eyes, nose and mouth. Cover your cough – cough and sneeze into your sleeve or a tissue, NOT in your hands. Wear a face covering.

If you have questions about travel, lodging, food or other issues related to COVID-19, call Sweetwater311 at 307-212-5440. If you have a temperature of 100 or greater or a cough, call your provider; call the MHSC COVID-19 Nurse Triage Line at 307-522-8523, or call Castle Rock Medical Center at 307-872-4500 to discuss COVID-19 symptoms.