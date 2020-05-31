Sweetwater County’s COVID-19 number increases to 19 according to WDH

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 31, 2020) — According to Saturday’s report from the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) web site, Sweetwater County has recorded its 19th lab-confirmed case of coronavirus COVID-19. As of early Sunday morning, no word of the newest local case has been reported, via press release, by Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, Sweetwater County Public Health or reported by Sweetwater911.org/311.

Sponsor

Fremont County had three more new lab-confirmed cases Saturday with Washakie County reporting two. According to the WDH, Wyoming’s total is now 688 with probable cases at 210. The state’s recoveries number is 658, up 16 from Friday’s WDH report.

Here is a breakdown of all 23 Wyoming counties reporting COVID-19 cases, along with the number of new cases reported as of Saturday’s postings: Albany (23, -), Big Horn (4, -), Campbell (18, -), Carbon (9, -), Converse (14, -), Crook (5, -), Fremont (247, +3), Goshen (4, -), Hot Springs (8, -), Johnson (14, -), Laramie (122, -), Lincoln (11, -), Natrona (62, -), Niobrara (1, -), Park (2, -), Platte (1, -), Sheridan (12, -), Sublette (1, -), Sweetwater (19, +1), Teton (69, -), Uinta (9, -), and Washakie (32, +2), Weston (1, -).

Advertisement

Here is a breakdown of the Wyoming counties reporting probable COVID-19 cases as of Saturday: Albany (2), Big Horn (1), Campbell (13), Carbon (7), Converse (10), Fremont (30), Goshen (1), Hot Springs (4), Johnson (4), Laramie (66), Lincoln (4), Natrona (14), Niobrara (1), Sheridan (4), Sublette (2), Sweetwater (8), Teton (31), Uinta (3), and Washakie (5).