Sweetwater County’s COVID-19 number rises as state adds 30 to total

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (July 3, 2020) — Nine Wyoming counties reported new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday, including Sweetwater County. On Wednesday, the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) website had lowed Sweetwater County’s total case number down one to 80. Thursday’s report listed the county’s new total case number at 83.

Advertisement

Laramie County led in new COVID-19 cases reported on Thursday with seven. Teton County was next with five. Campbell, Fremont, Lincoln, Natrona, Park, and Uinta counties all saw their case numbers go up.

Wyoming’s total case number is listed at 1,233, with probable cases up to 317. Another 16 statewide recoveries from the virus were announced Thursday, bringing Wyoming’s total to 893.

Testing numbers across the state improved by near 1,500 to now stand at 47,797.

Advertisement

Here is a breakdown of all 23 Wyoming counties reporting COVID-19 cases, along with the number of new cases reported as of Thursday: Albany (31, -), Big Horn (17, -), Campbell (44, +1), Carbon (13, -), Converse (16, -), Crook (7, -), Fremont (322, +3), Goshen (4, -), Hot Springs (9, -), Johnson (16, -), Laramie (182, +7), Lincoln (22, +3), Natrona (109, +4), Niobrara (1, -), Park (50, +1, Platte (3, -), Sheridan (19, -), Sublette (3, -), Sweetwater (83, +3), Teton (103, +5), Uinta (143, +3), Washakie (34, -), and Weston (2, -).

Here is a breakdown of the Wyoming counties reporting probable COVID-19 cases as of Thursday: Albany (3), Big Horn (3), Campbell (13), Carbon (10), Converse (10), Fremont (39), Goshen (1), Hot Springs (3), Johnson (4), Laramie (100), Lincoln (5), Natrona (22), Niobrara (1), Park (7), Platte (1), Sheridan (8), Sublette (3), Sweetwater (9), Teton (33), Uinta (37), and Washakie (5).