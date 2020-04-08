Sweetwater County’s COVID-19 total cases now 6 with the state’s at 221

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 8, 2020) — Wyoming’s reported cases of COVID-19 stood at 221, as of 5 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Wyoming Department of Health (WHD) web site.

Sweetwater County recorded its sixth confirmed case Tuesday, a Green River woman in her 40’s. At last report, the patient remains in fair condition and continues to manage her illness at home, according to Sweetwater County Public Health.

Advertisement

Sweetwater County’s first patient, a male in his 40’s, has recovered. His close contacts will be quarantined until April 10.

The second person, a male in his 20’s, was released from isolation on Monday, April 6. Only five of his contacts meet state testing criteria. The third person, a child, in the same home as the second person, remains in good condition in self-isolation. Contact tracing was completed on the fourth and fifth positive cases announced Saturday.

Advertisement

Besides Sweetwater County, Laramie, Teton and Washakie counties all reported new cases by 5 p.m. Tuesday. Laramie County’s three new cases brings their total to a state-leading 48, while Teton County, with four more cases Tuesday has 44.

Here is a breakdown of the 18 Wyoming counties reporting COVID-19 cases, along with the number of new cases reported Saturday: Albany (4, -), Campbell (9, -), Carbon (4, -), Converse (4, -), Crook (1, -), Fremont (38, -), Goshen (3, -), Johnson (8, -), Laramie (48, +3), Lincoln (4, -), Natrona (26, -), Park (1, -), Sheridan (12, -), Sublette (1, -), Sweetwater (6, +1), Teton (44, +4), Uinta (3, -), and Washakie (5, +1).

The WHD is reporting, as of 5 p.m. Tuesday, 4,064 tests had been completed in the state. The agency is also reporting 62 cases have recovered with no deaths reported.