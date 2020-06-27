Sweetwater County’s COVID-19 total climbs by another seven Friday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (June 27, 2020) — Once again, Sweetwater County led Wyoming in new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported Friday by the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) website. Yesterday’s report showed the county had seven of the state’s 27 new cases, the third-day in-a-row Sweetwater County led the state in that category. The county now has recorded 73 total cases of the virus, 28 since Monday’s WDH report.

Advertisement

Across the state, nine counties listed new cases on Friday. Laramie, with six, and Fremont, with five, were right behind Sweetwater County’s seven. Big Horn, Johnson, Natrona, Park, Teton and Uinta counties all reported at least one new case of COVID-19 Friday. Wyoming’s number of probable cases also climbed Friday to 289, 15 more than Thursday.

The state’s count on recoveries increased by another 31 Friday and is now listed at 812. Statewide testing is at 42,272.

Advertisement

Here is a breakdown of all 23 Wyoming counties reporting COVID-19 cases, along with the number of new cases reported as of Friday: Albany (29, -), Big Horn (10, +1), Campbell (42, -), Carbon (13, -), Converse (15, -), Crook (7, -), Fremont (312, +5), Goshen (4, -), Hot Springs (9, -), Johnson (16, +1), Laramie (149, +6), Lincoln (11, -), Natrona (93, +1), Niobrara (1, -), Park (23, +3), Platte (2, -), Sheridan (16, -), Sublette (3, -), Sweetwater (73, +7), Teton (86, +1), Uinta (130, +2), Washakie (34, -), and Weston (1, -).

Here is a breakdown of the Wyoming counties reporting probable COVID-19 cases as of Friday: Albany (3), Big Horn (2), Campbell (13), Carbon (9), Converse (10), Fremont (37), Goshen (1), Hot Springs (3), Johnson (4), Laramie (91), Lincoln (6), Natrona (16), Niobrara (1), Park (2), Sheridan (8), Sublette (2), Sweetwater (7), Teton (33), Uinta (36), and Washakie (5).