Sweetwater County’s Feb. jobless rate dips but the state’s increases

April 7, 2021 — The Wyoming Department of Workforce Services says the state’s February unemployment rate rose slightly to 5.3%. The January rate was 5.1%.

Sweetwater County’s February unemployment fell slightly but still stood at 7.6%. That number was down from January’s 7.8%. Natrona County had the state’s highest unemployment rate at 8.9%, with Teton County’s 4.4% the lowest.

Neighboring Sublette County saw its February unemployment rate rise to 8.8%, the state’s second-highest. That number is up from January’s 8.4%. Other neighboring counties also saw their jobless rates increase. Uinta County’s February rate was 7.1, up from 6.5 in January, Fremont County (6.6%) and Lincoln County (5.5%) were each up 0.1% from January. Carbon County held steady at 5.5%

March’s unemployment rates will be released on April 19.