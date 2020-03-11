Sweetwater County’s Jan. unemployment rate makes state’s biggest upward jump

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Mar. 11, 2020) — The Research & Planning section of the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services is reporting the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained unchanged from December to January at 3.7%.

Advertisement

The news was not as good here in Sweetwater County where the state’s largest increase occurred. The county’s January’s unemployment level was at 5.4% in January, up from December’s 4.5%. Sweetwater County’s unemployment rate in January 2019 was 4.5%.

Neighboring Sublette County was also up from 5.1% to 5.9%, the state’s highest rate. The state’s lowest January unemployment rate was in Teton County at 2.7%

Advertisement

Overall, Wyoming’s unemployment rate was slightly higher than its January 2019 level of 3.5% and very similar to the U.S. unemployment rate of 3.6%.

Click here to view the full report.