Sweetwater County’s Sept. unemployment rate drops slightly

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Oct 23, 2019) – The Research & Planning section of the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services reported Tuesday that Wyoming’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased slightly to 3.8% in September.

In August the state’s unemployment rate was 3.7%. It remained lower than the September 2018 level of 4.2% but was slightly higher than the current U.S. unemployment rate of 3.5%.

In Sweetwater County the September unemployment rate was listed at 3.4% slightly lower than August’s rate of 3.5%. Other area county September unemployment rates were Uinta County at 3.5%, Lincoln 2.9%, and Converse at 2.8%.

The state’s highest unemployment rates occurred in Campbell and Fremont counties both at 3.9%. The lowest rates were found in Teton County at 2.0%.