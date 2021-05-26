Sweetwater County’s unemployment falls but still state’s third highest





May 26, 2021 — Sweetwater County’s seasonally adjusted unemployment for April was listed at 6.8 percent, down from March’s 7.0 percent. That number comes from the Research & Planning section of the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services.

Sweetwater County’s April rate is the third highest in the state. Natrona County leads the state at 7.4 percent, followed by Sublette County at 7.1 percent, down from 7.7 percent in March. Other neighboring counties’ April unemployment rates were Carbon 4.5 percent, Uinta 6.3 percent, Fremont 5.9 percent, and Lincoln 4.9 percent.

From April 2020 to April 2021, jobless rates rose in 16 counties and fell in seven counties. Sweetwater County’s unemployment rate in April 2020 was 6.3 percent.

Wyoming’s April unemployment rate was listed at 5.4%, lower than the national rate of 6.1%.