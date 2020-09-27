Sweetwater Democrats cleanup roadside on National Public Lands Day

Tyler Johnson

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (September 27, 2020) – To celebrate National Public Lands Day on Saturday, the Sweetwater Democrats volunteered their time to clean up South Highway 191 in Rock Springs.

“We decided to use this holiday to clean our beautiful public lands and bring attention to the stands that the Sweetwater County democratic party believes in,” said Rosa Reyna-Pugh, the Sweetwater County Democrats field organizer and photographer.

“We believe Wyoming’s public land heritage is one of our greatest assets. Public lands should remain public and available for multiple use. Wilderness areas should be identified and preserved, in adherence to the Wyoming constitution.

“We call on all people, responsible agencies and policy makers at all levels to uphold the principle of ‘Public Lands in Public Hands’ while protecting public access to those lands for present and future generations.

We believe federally managed lands should not be transferred to the state and any new lands acquired by the state should be managed for the long-term benefit of the people, economy, environment and wildlife.”

She added that multiple-use should be a priority.

Volunteers included Katie Thayn, Rhonda Coleman, Bob Coleman, Robert Jensen, Kaye Tyler, Don Tyler, Cathy Denman, Mike Masterson, Scottie Pugh and Eri Watanabe.

Joining the volunteers were Sweetwater Democrats chairwoman Meghan Jensen, state committeewoman Hollis Meader, state committeeman Dana Furgason, Sweetwater Democrats treasurer Jim Wilson, Representative Stan Blake (HD39), Senator Lisa Anselmi-Dalton (SD12), candidate Lindsey Travis (HD60) and county commissioner candidate Joe Barbuto.

The organization followed their cleanup by having lunch at Bunning Park in Rock Springs.