Sweetwater Drive By Egg Hunt to take place April 11

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 10, 2020) — The Sweetwater Drive By Egg Hunt will take place at 9 a.m., Saturday, April 11.

Participants in the Egg Hunt will search for pictures of eggs, labeled with numbers, which can be found throughout Sweetwater County.

Once an egg has been discovered, participants will then take a picture of the egg, including the number, safely from their vehicle. The picture can then be posted to the comment section of the Sweetwater Drive By Egg Hunt 2020 Facebook page, found here. Duplicate pictures will not be allowed. One picture of each egg is allowed per family.

Pictures will be accepted until 2 p.m. on April 11. A random number generator will then pick the winners. Prizes will be given in order of the numbers drawn. Winners must be 18 years or younger. Parents are allowed to post pictures for their children.

There are currently 61 prizes to be handed out for participants. Draw results will be available to view over Facebook live, via the Sweetwater Drive By Egg Hunt 2020 Facebook page. Drawing will take place Saturday evening.

Said Andrea Ledford, organizer of the egg hunt, “First and foremost, I would like to give a big thank you to our amazing local community and all the local businesses that have helped make our Drive By Easter egg hunt possible. It’s truly amazing to see what a great community we have and how we can all come together and make something great happen for the kids during this unforeseen time.”

To find out more information, visit the Sweetwater Drive By Egg Hunt 2020 Facebook page.