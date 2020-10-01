Sweetwater election voting equipment to undergo public test

Advertisement

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (October 1, 2020) — The Sweetwater County Clerk’s Office will be conducting a public test of the DS200 Voting Equipment to be utilized in the upcoming Sweetwater County General Election.

Testing will be held at the Golden Hour Senior Center, 550 Uinta Drive, Suite 116 in Green River.

Testing will take place Friday, October 9, at 10:30 A.M.

This testing is open to the public. All those who plan to attend are asked to use the North West corner entrance.

Contact the Sweetwater County Clerk’s Office at 307-872-3760 with any questions.