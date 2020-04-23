Sweetwater EOC launches COVID-19 community survey

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (April 23, 2020) — The Sweetwater County COVID-19 Emergency Operations Center (EOC) announced today they are conducting an online survey to better understand the impact of COVID-19 on communities across the county.

Advertisement

The survey’s purpose is to assess the effects of COVID-19 on individuals and local businesses here in Sweetwater County, to examine how people’s daily routines have changed since the arrival of the virus, and to gauge what changes county residents intend to make, if any, in their daily routines as statewide restrictions are loosened.

Results of this survey will assist the emergency operations center in addressing the needs of the community moving forward as we all continue to navigate the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Sweetwater Speaks – A COVID-19 Community Survey” is made possible thanks to assistance from the University of Wyoming’s Wyoming Survey and Analysis Center.

Advertisement

To participate in this online survey, please visit: http://covid.sweetwater311.org.

If you are not automatically redirected to the survey after clicking on the above URL, you can access the survey directly at: https://wysac.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_a5lMYvFDWfvv2rX.