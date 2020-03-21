Sweetwater EOC offers clarification on the statewide emergency public health order

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (March 20, 2020) — The Sweetwater County Emergency Opeartions Center has released the following statement to clarify the current emergency public health order:

“Following the governor’s emergency public health order issued yesterday, which mandates the statewide closure of certain service-related businesses, the Sweetwater County Emergency Operations Center (EOC) would like to offer the community a few points of clarification about the order in an effort to educate everyone on this unprecedented issue.

As defined and interpreted by state officials, this order applies to the following:

Restaurants, food courts, cafes, coffeehouses and other similar places of public accommodation offering food or beverages for on-premises consumption;

Bars, taverns, brew pubs, breweries, microbreweries, distillery pubs, wineries, tasting rooms, special licensees, clubs and other places of accommodation offering alcoholic beverages for on-premises consumption; Cigar bars; Gymnasiums, movie and performance theaters, opera houses, concert halls and music halls.

Additionally, all child care centers and home daycares, with the exception of those that serve children of essential personnel, are also ordered closed.

The order is effective immediately and extends through April 3.

State and county public health and safety officials would like to remind the public that these temporary measures are only in place in an effort to unify our efforts in protecting all of us by mitigating the spread of the COVID-19 virus throughout Wyoming. Without taking these extraordinary actions, we risk overwhelming the healthcare system in our

community and across the state.

As such, and in accordance with Wyoming Statute § 35-1-106, any violation of a

county, state, or municipal health order may be prosecuted in a court of law and is punishable by a maximum penalty of $1,000 fine, 12 months in jail or both.

Finally, we would want to assure everyone that local banks remain open for business. While many have modified their daily business practices in an effort to protect employees and customers from exposure to or the spread of COVID-19, banks will remain open under federal law, and according to Wyoming State Auditor Kristi Racines, “Our banks continue

to operate soundly, maintain strong liquidity and will serve their customers as they always have. Their financial footing

is sound, and your local bank is still the safest place to keep your money.”