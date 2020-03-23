Sweetwater EOC to live stream press briefing on local COVID-19 operations

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (March 23, 2020) – The Sweetwater County Emergency Operations Center (EOC) will live stream a briefing to the public and press on its current operations and efforts as they relate to combating the spread and containing the threat of the COVID-19 virus in Sweetwater County.

The briefing is scheduled for today, Monday, March 23, 2020, at 5:00 p.m.

In respecting recommended social distancing practices and due to the state’s new limits on public gatherings, the briefing is physically closed to the public and media, but it is available online and will be hosted via the Sweetwater County Government’s YouTube channel.

The EOC intends to live-stream these daily briefings at 5 p.m. moving forward. When appropriate during the question and answer section of the briefing, questions from the local press will be monitored via the live stream, relayed and answered accordingly.

You can access the Sweetwater County Government’s YouTube channel at: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPe1fuV_mrPq8dVoZ3FttNA