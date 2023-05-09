Sweetwater Events Complex announces Pop Evil at the 2023 Wyoming’s Big Show

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Sweetwater Events Complex is excited to welcome American rock band Pop Evil to Wyoming’s Big Show concert stage on Wednesday, August 2 at 8:30 p.m.

Don’t take Pop Evil’s Skeletons as something macabre or negative. For Pop Evil, the title of their seventh album simply serves as a mission statement.

“First, it’s about our musical identity,” says front man Leigh Kakaty, who co-founded Pop Evil in 2001 in North Muskegon, Michigan. “This is about us as a band stripping everything down to the bones. It’s more up-tempo, it’s got bigger riffs, and we’re trying to capture the energy of our live show. But it’s also a positive message,” he adds. “I know it’s a morbid visual, but behind every skeleton, there’s a story and something worth talking about. Overall, it’s about looking at something in a positive way. And I’m excited for everyone to hear that.”

Pop Evil first initially released a small indie in 2008. In 2011 War of Angels debuted in the Top 10 of the Rock Albums chart and produced the Top 10 singles “Last Man Standing,” “Monster You Made” and “Boss’s Daughter.” The band’s momentum continued with 2013’s Onyx; an album that put Pop Evil in the Top 40 of the Billboard 200 for the first time and boasted three No. 1 rock songs.

Their 2018 self-titled set included the hits “Waking Lions” (No. 1 Mainstream Rock), “Be Legendary” (No. 2), and “A Crime to Remember” (No. 7). From there, 2020’s Versatile scored two no. 1 rock songs, “Breathe Again” and “Survivor.” Overall, the band has amassed four gold singles: “100 In A 55”, “Torn to Pieces”, “Trenches”, and “Footsteps”, and are approaching one billion career streams.

Expect those numbers to grow significantly with Skeletons. Even before the official release of Skeletons, the band’s new music is already going over well with fans. Notes Kakaty: “It’s great seeing people respond at our shows— I think they see what we sing about with something like ‘Eye of the Storm’ is very relatable. We all have hardships and mood swings; this is our way to show that you’re not alone. A lot of Pop Evil, it’s about inspiring positivity and giving back.”

The Sweetwater Events Complex will announce their entire concert lineup this week so stay tuned for more! For the most up-to-date information and a listing of all the family entertainment visit the website at www.SweetwaterEvents.com.