Sweetwater Events Complex announces The Band Perry at the 2022 Wyoming’s Big Show

The Band Perry – photo submitted by the Sweetwater Events Complex

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Sweetwater Events Complex is excited to bring Grammy® Award-winning superstar sibling trio The Band Perry to the stage at Wyoming’s Big Show. The Band Perry will wrap up Wyoming’s Big Show concert series when they hit the stage on Saturday, August 6th at 8:30 p.m.

An unstoppable presence in modern music, The Band Perry has sold two and a half million albums, and thirteen million singles, and has racked up over 2 billion combined streams on their songs. Since releasing their groundbreaking crossover #1 single “If I Die Young” in 2010 (with its current septuple-platinum status and over 200 million video views), The Band Perry has forged a unique identity and built an international fanbase leading to sold-out world tours, five No.1 singles on the Billboard Country Chart, a No. 1 single on the Hot AC charts, six songs reaching gold or platinum status, and in 2015, bringing home their first Grammy® Award.

They’ve performed on TV’s biggest stages, from late night’s most influential (The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel Live, The Late Late Show with James Corden, The Late Show with David Letterman) to daytime’s most popular (Ellen, Good Morning America, The Today Show), and their track “Live Forever” was the official theme song for Team USA at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio. The story of Kimberly, Reid, and Neil is writing its next chapter with the release of their much anticipated third country album later this year.

Known for their boundary-pushing live performances, the band’s combination of music, fashion, and visual art has become a hallmark of their dialogue with their fans and with culture. Their creative efforts boast collaborations with artistic luminaries such as Steven Klein, Nicola Formichetti, and Neil Krug. Even with the extraordinary musical and visual concepts they’ve introduced in their career thus far, the next era promises to see the band expanding these boundaries yet again.

The Sweetwater Events Complex previously announced Mitchell Tenpenny on Tuesday, August 2, and Little River Band for Wednesday, August 3. More concert announcements are coming up for 2022.