Sweetwater Events Complex closed due to upcoming RV rally

Aerial photo of 2021 Escapees RV Club Escapade held at the Sweetwater Events Complex. (Photo courtesy of the Sweetwater Events Complex)

June 12, 2024 — Wyo4News

The Sweetwater Events Complex is currently closed for public use as workers are getting it ready for the Escapees RV Club’s 63rd Escapade, which will begin this Sunday, June 16. That rally will continue to Friday, June 21. Currently, the Events Complex overnight campground sites, stalls, the indoor arena, dog park, and ponds are closed to the public through June 21.

Escapees RV Club 63rd Escapade

The event will bring together RV enthusiasts nationwide, with an estimated 1,000 RVs and over 2,100 people converging on Rock Springs. In a press release earlier this year about the event, Escapees RV stated, “The Escapade, a hallmark event for the Escapees RV Club, will offer attendees a diverse array of activities, including educational seminars, social gatherings, outdoor excursions, and entertainment, all against the breathtaking backdrop of Rock Springs’ natural beauty.”

Last year’s event was held in Tucson, Arizona. The Sweetwater Events Complex also hosted the 60th Escapade in 2021.