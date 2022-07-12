Sweetwater Events Complex hosts International Motor Coach Rally

International Motor Coach Rally – Photo submitted by the Sweetwater Events Complex

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Sweetwater Events Complex is excited to announce that they will be hosting the Newmar Kountry Klub International Rally on July 16-23. The event will bring over 1,250 visitors to Sweetwater County and is estimated to bring just under one million dollars in economic impact (Dean Runyan Associates). Many attendees will be arriving early and staying after the event, further expanding the economic impact for local businesses.

Kandi Pendleton, Executive Director at the Sweetwater Events Complex, stated, “We are very excited to host the Newmar Kountry Klub International Rally this summer. Our staff has been busy preparing for the event and, following the success of the Tiffin Allegro Rally last month, we are confident that attendees will enjoy their time in Sweetwater County.”

The Newmar Kountry Klub will bring approximately 500 coaches, 100 vendors, and 55 service technicians for their event. Vendors and service techs will utilize more than 500 hotel/motel room nights. The rally will also work with local catering for their event as well as the Rock Spring Golf Course to host a tournament. Rally attendees and vendors will boost tourism and economic impact in Sweetwater County by staying in hotels/motels, purchasing gas, and eating at local restaurants; all while enjoying everything Southwest Wyoming has to offer.

On Wednesday, July 20 the Newmar Kountry Klub International Rally will host their public day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. – everyone is invited to come out to the Sweetwater Events Complex, see the coaches, and participate in the fun.