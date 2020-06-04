Sweetwater Events Complex looking to host 2020 National High School Finals Rodeo

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (June 4, 2020) – The Sweetwater Events Complex has officially thrown their hat into the ring to host the 2020 National High School Finals Rodeo.

Advertisement

Larry Lloyd, Executive Director, is in direct conversations with the National High School Rodeo Association about the 2020 event.

Lloyd explained, “The Sweetwater Events Complex is a driving force that stimulates our economy year-round. Each event plays a key role in fostering tourism and economic development, and the National High School Finals Rodeo is a perfect example of this. Our staff has taken the lead recruiting events to our area that directly benefit our local businesses, the City of Rock Springs, City of Green River, and Sweetwater County through sales tax.”