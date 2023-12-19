Sweetwater Events Complex Receives National Recognition

Sweetwater Events Complex staff: Dave Frey, Erika Koshar, Drew Dunn, Kandi Pendleton, Tamara Musgrove, Shae Lux & Jeremy Boyer.

December 19, 2023 — The Sweetwater Events Complex is thrilled to announce its outstanding achievements at the International Association of Fairs and Expositions (IAFE) 2023 Awards Show. The organization proudly received multiple Awards of Excellence in the Non-Fair Facility Usage contest, showcasing its commitment to excellence and innovation in event spaces.

The Boar’s Tusk Park, built in 2023, received the prestigious Award of Excellence for Outstanding Facility Beautification Project. The meticulous attention to detail and dedication to creating an aesthetically pleasing environment have set a new standard for park beautification within the industry.

In a remarkable feat, the Spicer Pavilion earned two accolades, the Award of Excellence for Outstanding Capital Plan and Execution, and the coveted 2023 Best of Division for Non-Fair Facility Usage. These honors underscore the complex’s dedication to strategic planning, flawless execution, and unparalleled commitment to creating state-of-the-art facilities.

Furthermore, the Spicer Pavilion’s recognition extends to its staff, maintenance employees, and the Spicer Family Foundation. Their collective efforts have played an instrumental role in achieving these remarkable milestones, further solidifying Sweetwater Events Complex’s position as a leader in the industry.

“We are deeply honored to receive these prestigious awards from the International Association of Fairs and Expositions,” said Kandi Pendleton, Executive Director at the Sweetwater Events Complex. “These accolades are a testament to the hard work, creativity, and passion of our team and the unwavering support from our community and donors. We are committed to maintaining the highest standards of excellence in providing exceptional event spaces for our patrons.”

The Sweetwater Events Complex continues to be a beacon of innovation and excellence in the events and exhibition industry, and these awards reinforce its commitment to creating outstanding facilities that cater to the diverse needs of its patrons.