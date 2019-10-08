Sweetwater Events Complex recruits international motor coach rally

Rock Springs, Wyoming — The Sweetwater Events Complex is excited to announce it will host the Newmar Kountry Klub International Rally Aug. 24-28, 2020.

The Newmar Kountry Klub International Rally is expected to bring over 1,000 visitors to the area and is estimated to bring $817,920 in economic impact directly to our city and county, according to Dean Runyan Associates.

Advertisement

The Newmar Kountry Klub will bring in approximately 500 coaches, 100 vendors and 55 services technicians for their event. Vendors and service techs will utilize more than 500 hotel/motel rooms, the events complex press release stated.

The rally will also work with local catering for their event as well as the Rock Spring Golf Course to host a tournament.

The Sweetwater Events Complex is a key component to the tourism in Wyoming and is proud to be an economic engine for both Sweetwater County and the City of Rock Springs.

The Sweetwater Events Complex is committed to recruitment of all kinds of events which are critical to the quality of life and the economy in Sweetwater County and the state of Wyoming.

Executive Driector Larry Lloyd adds, “The Sweetwater Events Complex is a driving force to the travel and tourism in our city, county and state. Each event at our facility directly benefits our local business and residents. These guests visit our restaurants, stay in our hotels and fill up their gas tanks at our gas stations. Each event we have on our property brings travelers to support our local businesses as well as brings in tax revenue for our city and county.”

Advertisement

Rally attendees and vendors will boost tourism and economic impact in Sweetwater County by staying in hotels/motels, purchasing gas and eating at local restaurants — all while enjoying everything Southwest Wyoming has to offer.