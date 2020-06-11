Sweetwater Events Complex to host Newmar Kountry Klub International Rally in 2022

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (June 10, 2020) – The Sweetwater Events Complex has announced it will be hosting the Newmar Kountry Klub International Rally July 18-22, 2022. Larry Lloyd, Executive Director, stated, “Although times are tough, the Sweetwater Events Complex and it’s recruitment efforts are key to helping our local economy bounce back. All events at our facility directly stimulate our local economy through restaurants, gas stations, hotels and motels, and more. The Sweetwater Events Complex is a key component to the tourism in our state and is proud to be an economic engine for both Sweetwater County and the City of Rock Springs.”

The Newmar Kountry Klub International Rally, originally scheduled for August of 2020, was canceled due to COVID-19. However, staff have been working to get them rescheduled. The event will bring over 1,250 visitors to the area and is estimated to bring just under $1 million dollars in economic impact directly to Rock Springs and Sweetwater County (Dean Runyan Associates). The rally itself runs for five days, but many families will arrive early and stay late further expanding the economic impact for local businesses.

The Newmar Kountry Klub will bring approximately 500 coaches, 100 vendors, and 55 service technicians for the event. Vendors and service technicians will utilize more than 500 hotel/motel rooms. The rally will also work with local catering for the event, as well as the Rock Spring Golf Course to host a tournament.