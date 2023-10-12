Sweetwater extended weather forecast for October 12, 2023

Today – Rain and snow showers, becoming all rain after 10 a.m. High near 43. Breezy, with a west wind of 10 to 18 mph, becoming north-northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%. Little or no snow accumulation is expected.

Tonight – Rain showers likely, possibly mixing with snow after 10 p.m., then gradually ending. Cloudy, with a low of around 29. North-northeast wind 5 to 11 mph, becoming east-southeast after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no snow accumulation is expected.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 47. East-southeast wind around 7 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. East wind 3 to 8 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 31. West wind 5 to 9 mph, becoming south in the evening.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Southwest wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 33.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 35.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy.