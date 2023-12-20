Sweetwater Family Resource Center announces grant received from United Way of Southwest Wyoming

Wyo4News staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

December 20, 2023 — Sweetwater Family Resource Center is delighted to announce a grant they’ve received in the aggregate amount of $75,000 from United Way of Southwest Wyoming for the 2022-2023 years. This funding has supported the Sweetwater Family Resource Center in aiding our most vulnerable community members. The primary goal of the United Way of Southwest Wyoming is to create sustainable and measurable results to improve lives through collaborative leadership and address critical community issues.

Sweetwater Family Resource Center is located at 649 North Front Street, Unit A in Rock Springs. The Sweetwater Family Resource Center provides safe, well-structured programs and services for families and individuals in our community to promote their well-being. The center works toward building a community of stable and non-violent families and individuals.

To date they have been able to aid to 277 Sweetwater County residents. This number breaks down to 186 adults and 91 children. These services include providing birth certificates, drivers licenses, emergency shelter, furnaces and furnace repairs, ID cards, Star Bus passes, moving expenses, job training, prescriptions, rent, rental application fees, rental deposits, utility assistance, and water heaters.

“The Sweetwater Family Resource Center would like to express our gratitude to the United Way Southwest Wyoming and everything they have been able to accomplish throughout our community. With out the support of the United Way of Southwest Wyoming, we would not be able to sustain the needs of our community members in crisis,” said Jessica Adams, Secretary of the Board for the Sweetwater County Family Resource Center. The Sweetwater Family Resource center can be contacted at 307-362-6549 during their office hours from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.