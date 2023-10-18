Sweetwater GOP holding workshop regarding BLM RMP

October 18, 2023 — Tomorrow, 10/19, the Sweetwater County GOP will hold a workshop on the Bureau of Land Management’s Resource Management Plan (RMP). The “BLM RMP Commentathon” workshop will occur during the group’s October meeting at the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office Training Room on Highway 191 in Rock Springs. The meeting time is 6 p.m.

The purpose of the meeting is to develop comments to be presented to the BLM. The current RMP public comment deadline is November 16, 2023.

According to the Sweetwater GOP Facebook page, scheduled guests include Wyoming State Senators Stacy Jones and John Kolb, Wyoming State Representatives JT Larson, Clark Stith, Tony Niemiec, Cody Wylie, and Bob Davis. Also listed to be in attendance are Sweetwater County Sheriff John Grossnickle, Sweetwater County Treasurer Mark Cowan, and members of the Sweetwater County Board of Commissioners.