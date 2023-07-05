Sweetwater GOP taking applications to fill Commissioner vacancy

Wyo4News Staff, wyo4news[email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — In accordance with Wyoming § 18-3-524, the Chairman of the Sweetwater County Republican Party has called a meeting of the Sweetwater County Republican Central Committee to be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at the Sweetwater County Events Complex in Rock Springs. The purpose of the meeting is to select three (3) persons qualified to fill a vacancy in the office of County Commissioner in Sweetwater County, Wyoming.

The public is invited to attend.

By law, the list of three qualified candidates selected at this meeting will be forwarded to the Board of County Commissioners of Sweetwater County, who will, in turn, appoint one of the three candidates to fill the vacancy.

Any qualified elector residing in Sweetwater County, Wyoming, who is registered to vote as a Republican, may apply to the Sweetwater County Republican Party Central Committee for consideration to fill the vacancy.

Any qualified person who wishes to be considered for nomination is required to provide eighty (80) printed and collated copies of the following documents:

1) Completed Candidate Application Form.

2) Letter of intent addressed to the Chairman of the Sweetwater County Republican Party, requesting to be selected, and

3) A resume or any other information the candidate wishes to be considered as part of their application, not to exceed four (4) pages.

4) Digital copy of each of all required documents must be emailed to [email protected]

Arrangements for personal delivery of these documents can be made by calling Chairman Bingham at (307) 371-3099 or by emailing her at [email protected].

The application form, application instructions, and further information is available online at www.sweetwater.gop. All documents must be received no later than 6:00 PM on Monday, July 17, 2023. Any applications received after this time will not be considered. Any application received without ALL printed and collated copies of required documents, along with a digital submittal will also not be considered.

Elizabeth Bingham, Chairman

Sweetwater County Republican Party

[email protected]

(307) 371-3099

All applications received should be considered public information and may be distributed without limitation.

Please visit www.sweetwater.gop and follow the Sweetwater County Republican Party on Facebook at www.facebook.com/swgop for the most current information. Questions regarding this process may be directed to Chairman Elizabeth Bingham at [email protected] or (307) 371-3099.

Read more regarding former Commissioner Schonefeld’s resignation here.