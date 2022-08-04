Sweetwater GOP to hold local candidate debates next week

August 4, 2022 — The Sweetwater County Republicans will be presenting three nights of candidate debates on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday next week. Candidates will make their views known before the Tuesday, August 16, Wyoming Primary Election.

Each debate will occur at the Broadway Theater, beginning at 6 p.m. Only Republican candidates running for a variety of local, county, and state offices will be speaking.

All three debates will be streamed live on the Wyo4News Facebook page.

Advertisement

Here is the debate schedule according to the Sweetwater GOP website:

Monday, August 8

SWEETWATER CLERK OF DISTRICT COURT DEBATE – DonnaLee Bobak and Annette Eychner

SWEETWATER COUNTY ATTORNEY ADDRESS – Dan Eramouspe

SWEETWATER COUNTY TREASURER DEBATE – Stephen P. Allen, Mark Cowan, and Tony Yerkovich

SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF DEBATE – John Grossnickle and Dwane Pacheco

Tuesday, August 9

SWEETWATER COUNTY CLERK DEBATE – Anita Frey and Cindy Lane

SWEETWATER COUNTY ASSESSOR DEBATE – Dave Divis and Perri Rubeck

SWEETWATER COUNTY COMMISSIONER DEBATE – Chris Davis, Roy Lloyd, Les Mauch, Jeff Ramaj, Island Richards, Robb Slaughter, Jeff Smith, and Keaton West

Wednesday, August 10

SWEETWATER HOUSE DISTRICT FORUM – JT Larson, Scott Heiner, Cody Wylie, and Clark Stith

SWEETWATER HOUSE DISTRICT 47 DEBATE – Bob Davis and Clyde Johnson

SWEETWATER HOUSE DISTRICT 60 DEBATE – Jennifer James and Tony Niemiec

SWEETWATER COUNTY SENATE DISTRICT 11 ADDRESS – Larry Hicks

SWEETWATER COUNTY SENATE DISTRICT 13 DEBATE – Tom James and Stacy Jones