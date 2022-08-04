Sweetwater GOP to hold local candidate debates next week

August 4, 2022 — The Sweetwater County Republicans will be presenting three nights of candidate debates on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday next week. Candidates will make their views known before the Tuesday, August 16, Wyoming Primary Election.
Each debate will occur at the Broadway Theater, beginning at 6 p.m. Only Republican candidates running for a variety of local, county, and state offices will be speaking.
All three debates will be streamed live on the Wyo4News Facebook page.
Here is the debate schedule according to the Sweetwater GOP website:
Monday, August 8
SWEETWATER CLERK OF DISTRICT COURT DEBATE – DonnaLee Bobak and Annette Eychner
SWEETWATER COUNTY ATTORNEY ADDRESS – Dan Eramouspe
SWEETWATER COUNTY TREASURER DEBATE – Stephen P. Allen, Mark Cowan, and Tony Yerkovich
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF DEBATE – John Grossnickle and Dwane Pacheco
Tuesday, August 9
SWEETWATER COUNTY CLERK DEBATE – Anita Frey and Cindy Lane
SWEETWATER COUNTY ASSESSOR DEBATE – Dave Divis and Perri Rubeck
SWEETWATER COUNTY COMMISSIONER DEBATE – Chris Davis, Roy Lloyd, Les Mauch, Jeff Ramaj, Island Richards, Robb Slaughter, Jeff Smith, and Keaton West
Wednesday, August 10
SWEETWATER HOUSE DISTRICT FORUM – JT Larson, Scott Heiner, Cody Wylie, and Clark Stith
SWEETWATER HOUSE DISTRICT 47 DEBATE – Bob Davis and Clyde Johnson
SWEETWATER HOUSE DISTRICT 60 DEBATE – Jennifer James and Tony Niemiec
SWEETWATER COUNTY SENATE DISTRICT 11 ADDRESS – Larry Hicks
SWEETWATER COUNTY SENATE DISTRICT 13 DEBATE – Tom James and Stacy Jones
