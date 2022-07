Sweetwater GOP to host Wednesday candidate meet and greet

July 11, 2022 — This Wednesday evening, July 13, the Sweetwater GOP will present a free meet and greet event for the public. Currently, 40 state and local Republican candidates are scheduled to be in attendance.

The event will take place at the Expedition Island Pavilion from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

Candidates currently scheduled to attend:

Harriet Hageman – United States Representative Candidate

Brent Bien – Wyoming State Governor Candidate

Mark Armstrong – Wyoming Secretary of State Candidate

Tara Nethercott – Wyoming Secretary of State Candidate

Megan Degenfelder – Wyoming Superintendent of Public Instruction Candidate

Chris Davis – Sweetwater County Commissioner Candidate

Roy Lloyd – Sweetwater County Commissioner Candidate

Lester “Les” Mauch – Sweetwater County Commissioner Candidate

Jeff Ramaj – Sweetwater County Commissioner Candidate

Island Richards – Sweetwater County Commissioner Candidate

Robb Slaughter – Sweetwater County Commissioner Candidate

John Grossnickle – Sweetwater County Sherrif Candidate

Dwane Pacheco – Sweetwater County Sheriff Candidate

Anita Frey – Sweetwater County Clerk Candidate

Cindy Lane – Sweetwater County Clerk Candidate

Stephen Allen – Sweetwater County Treasurer Candidate

Mark Cowan – Sweetwater County Treasurer Candidate

Tony Yerkovich – Sweetwater County Treasurer Candidate

Perri Rubeck – Sweetwater County Assessor Candidate

DonnaLee Bobak – Sweetwater County Clerk of District Court Candidate

Annette Eychner – Sweetwater County Clerk of District Court Candidate

Tom James – Senate District 13 Candidate

Stacy Jones- Senate District 13 Candidate

JT Larson – House District 17 Candidate

Scott Heiner – House District 18 Candidate

Bob Davis – House District 47 Candidate

Clyde Johnson – House District 47 Candidate

Jennifer James – House District 60 Candidate

Tony Niemiec – House District 60 Candidate

Matt Jackman – Rock Springs Mayoral Candidate

Wally Johnson – Rock Springs Mayoral Candidate

Max Mickelson – Rock Springs Mayoral Candidate

Eric Bingham – Rock Springs City Council Candidate

Robyn Belinskey – United States Representative Candidate

Thomas Kelly – Wyoming State Superintendent of Public Instruction Candidate

Chuck Gray – Wyoming Secretary of State Candidate