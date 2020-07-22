Sweetwater highest one-day total of COVID-19, state death toll now 25

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (July 22, 2020) — The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) website reported another 40 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, 13 of which were listed in Sweetwater County. That is the county’s highest one-day total since the pandemic began in March. Sweetwater County’s previous one-day high was 12 on July 14. The total case count in the county is now listed at 181, with Wyoming’s at 1,830.

Statewide recoveries improved by 35 Tuesday to now stand at 1,371. That means the state has 459 active cases of the virus. The WDH stated Tuesday just 13 Wyoming residents are hospitalized with COVID-19, none in Sweetwater County. See the related story here.

Tuesday’s WDH report showed the state’s death toll from COVID-19 increased by one to 25. The latest death is an “older” Campbell County woman who was not hospitalized.

Sweetwater County’s 13 new cases easily led the state in Tuesday’s new cases reported.

Albany was second with six new cases. In all, the WDH showed 13 counties reported new cases on Tuesday.

Here is a breakdown of all 23 Wyoming counties reporting COVID-19 cases, along with the number of new cases reported as of Tuesday: Albany (66, +6), Big Horn (28,+1), Campbell (78, +1), Carbon (25, +4), Converse (19, +1), Crook (9, -), Fremont (378, +4), Goshen (9, -), Hot Springs (11, -), Johnson (18, -), Laramie (264, +3), Lincoln (48, +1), Natrona (154, +1), Niobrara (1, -), Park (80, -), Platte (3, -), Sheridan (31, -), Sublette (12, +1), Sweetwater (181, +13), Teton (190, +3), Uinta (182, +1), Washakie (39, -), and Weston (4, -).

Here is a breakdown of the Wyoming counties reporting probable COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday: Albany (7), Big Horn (4), Campbell (19), Carbon (17), Converse (11), Fremont (53), Goshen (2), Hot Springs (3), Johnson (4), Laramie (124), Lincoln (16), Natrona (27), Niobrara (1), Park (9), Platte (1), Sheridan (9), Sublette (6), Sweetwater (13), Teton (36), Uinta (41), and Washakie (5).