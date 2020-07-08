Sweetwater leads in new COVID-19 cases, Laramie County man passes away

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (July 8, 2020) — Sweetwater County tied its record high one-day total of new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) website is stating nine new cases were reported Tuesday, which ties the previous high one-day total set on June 25. In all, Sweetwater County’s total case number is now 112.

Sweetwater County’s nine new cases led the state’s counties tally on Tuesday. In all, 10 Wyoming counties reported a total of 29 new cases of the virus. The state’s total is 1,378. Laramie and Park counties gained five each, with Albany County adding four more to their total. Single cases were in Big Horn, Campbell, Carbon, Lincoln, Teton and Washakie counties.

Tuesday’s report also brought word of Wyoming’s 21st COVID-19 related death, a Laramie County man who had previously been identified as a laboratory-confirmed case. According to the WDH, the adult man had no apparent health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19. It is Wyoming’s first COVID-19 related death since the June 19 WDH report.

The state’s probable case count rose slightly Tuesday to 333, with the recovery number surpassing the 1,000 mark to now total 1,011. Wyoming’s testing numbers rose by 307 Monday and now total 52,772.

Here is a breakdown of all 23 Wyoming counties reporting COVID-19 cases, along with the number of new cases reported as of Tuesday: Albany (39, +4), Big Horn (20, +1), Campbell (62, +1), Carbon (16, +1), Converse (16, -), Crook (7, -), Fremont (328, -), Goshen (6, -), Hot Springs (9, -), Johnson (16, -), Laramie (194, +5), Lincoln (32, +1), Natrona (130, -), Niobrara (1, -), Park (63, +5), Platte (3, -), Sheridan (19, -), Sublette (3, -), Sweetwater (112, +9), Teton (114, +1), Uinta (152, -), Washakie (35, +1), and Weston (1, -).

Here is a breakdown of the Wyoming counties reporting probable COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday: Albany (4), Big Horn (4), Campbell (13), Carbon (11), Converse (11), Fremont (42), Goshen (2), Hot Springs (3), Johnson (4), Laramie (104), Lincoln (5), Natrona (23), Niobrara (1), Park (7), Platte (1), Sheridan (8), Sublette (3), Sweetwater (10), Teton (32), Uinta (38), and Washakie (5).