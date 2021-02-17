Sweetwater Memorial has new Community Outreach Director

Advertisement

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (February 17, 2021) — Working with the community and meeting new people are among the many reasons Lena Warren loves her new job.

Warren recently was promoted to Director of Community Outreach at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. She began working as coordinator for outreach and volunteer services in September.

“We are delighted to welcome Lena to our leadership team and to our hospital family,” said CEO Irene Richardson. “Lena is a great fit for her new role because of her wonderful ideas, her enthusiastic personality and her commitment to the hospital and community. She is also excited about our volunteer program and is looking forward to working with all of our wonderful volunteers.”

Warren said she enjoys working with all of the hospital’s different departments and the community events the hospital already is a part of.

“With my position, I’m looking forward to strengthening our community partnerships,” Warren said. “I’m working to promote positive things that are happening right here in our hometown.”

There are many communitywide events that give MHSC even more opportunities to interact with the community, said MHSC Marketing Director Deb Sutton.

“A strong outreach program allows us to get more information out on the hospital’s wide range of services and its prevention education,” Sutton said. “With her knowledge of the area and extensive background in communication and marketing, Lena is a perfect fit for this. I am so happy to have her on our team.”

Warren also oversees the nearly 40 active members of the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Auxiliary. Those volunteers are looking forward to being able to soon resume some of their hospital duties, including mail delivery, shipping and receiving, in-house projects and (when it’s not closed for COVID-19 precautions) operate the Forget-Me-Not Gift Shop.

“Our volunteers are such a huge help in the daily activities at the hospital,” Warren said. “I look forward to growing our numbers and the program.”

“I have worked with the community and volunteers for over 16 years and it is my favorite aspect of my current job, as well as previous positions,” Warren said. “I have been so fortunate to be part of so many different events and volunteer efforts. I look forward to more.”

Before accepting a position at Sweetwater Memorial, Warren worked as Marketing & Events Coordinator at Sweetwater Events Complex since 2014. Prior that, she worked as Public Relations Specialist at Southwest Counseling Services. She also worked as a director for Sweetwater County United Way, first in Marketing and Communication, and then Resources Development. At Sweetwater Memorial, Warren joins a leadership team of more than 35 professionals.

Warren grew up in Rock Springs, the daughter of Anna and Rich Warren. She received a Bachelor of Arts in Communication from the University of Wyoming and an Associate of Arts in Communication from Western Wyoming Community College.

After college, Warren tried living in a city but, she found it wasn’t a good fit for her and her family.

“We moved back after six months of city life and we knew we made the right decision,” Warren said. “Sweetwater County is a wonderful place to raise a family and has allowed me to experience different things in life that I may not have been able to do living in a city. I love Rock Springs and Sweetwater County because of the people. We truly have amazing, caring and supportive people all around us. I am proud to be a part of this community.”