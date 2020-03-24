Sweetwater Memorial limits visitors

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (March 24, 2020) — The following is a statement from Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County:

In order to protect the health and safety of our patients, staff, and community, Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County is restricting visitation for most of the patients staying in the hospital.

Hospital inpatient areas are no longer open to visitors. Exceptions to this include pediatric patients, obstetrics patients and those in end-of-life care.

“We understand this may be an inconvenience,” said Deb Sutton, Sweetwater Memorial spokeswoman. “Please know, we are doing our best to apply restrictions as needed to maintain health and safety.”

For those exceptions, the hospital continues to allow only one visitor per adult patient. Visitors for a pediatrics patient must be a parent or guardian. One adult visitor is allowed per obstetrics patient.

The visitor should be the same visitor for the entire time the patient is in the OB unit or under pediatric care. No visitors younger than 18, unless the visitor younger than 18 is a parent or partner of the patient.

The Specialty Clinics of Sweetwater Memorial continue to see patients by appointment at their offices at 1200 College Drive and 3000 College Drive. One person is allowed to accompany each patient to an office appointment in the clinics, unless an assistant is required to help the patient to the office.

Everyone entering the hospital and its clinics will be asked to submit to a quick temperature scan. Any visitor who is coughing, has a temperature of 100 or above, or shows other signs of illness will be given information on how to follow up with your symptoms. Be aware hospital staff may ask any visitor these questions: Have you had a fever or do you feel sick? Have you traveled within the last 14 days? Have you been in close contact with someone who has COVID-19?

“If you have a friend or loved one who is an inpatient at the hospital, consider other ways of communicating – Skype, Facetime, email or text,” Sutton said. “These are uncharted waters for all of us. We thank you all so much for your kindness and understanding.”

MHSC is a non-profit, 99-bed, regional acute-care facility in southwestern Wyoming. The hospital has more than 500 employees, including more than 30 employed physicians providing care in more than two dozen specialty fields. MHSC offers care in ENT/Otolaryngology, Family Medicine, General Surgery, Internal Medicine, Pediatrics, Pulmonology, Nephrology, Obstetrics and Women’s Health, Oncology, Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, and Urology. Services include Medical Imaging, Cardiac Rehabilitation, Cardiopulmonary, Diabetes Education, Dialysis, Emergency Care, Intensive Care, Laboratory Services, Medical and Surgical Unit, Nutrition Therapy, Rehabilitation, and Sleep Disorder Lab. Through its affiliation with University of Utah Health, dermatology, cardiology, vascular and maternal-fetal medicine services are offered. Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center is an affiliate partner of the University of Utah’s Huntsman Cancer Institute.