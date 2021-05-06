Sweetwater Open exhibit is in need of local artists

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (May 6, 2021) — The Sweetwater County Library System Exhibits Committee invite local artists to display their original artwork. This exhibit will be open May 17 through June 30 at the White Mountain Library in Rock Springs. The deadline for entering is May 14 at 5 p.m. The two-page entry form is available at the library circulation desks and the Community Fine Arts Center as well as on the CFAC website.

Paintings, drawings and other 2D artwork will be accepted for this exhibit and artists are limited to two works each. Photographs are not included in this show but later in the year, photographers can enter the annual Photography Open to be held in December and January at the White Mountain Library.

The deadline as stated above allows staff time to hang the shows before the opening days of the exhibit. Participants are asked to drop off their entries at the White Mountain Library. This exhibit is open to Sweetwater County artists who are out of high school.

The Exhibits Committee of the Library System developed the guidelines for the exhibits displayed in the county libraries, which is included on the application forms. This exhibit will hang in public libraries and should conform to community standards in regard to subject matter.

Art will be original (no copy work) and not previously exhibited in the Library System. The artwork must be framed, ready to hang with wire and identified on the back with labels which are included in the application. Saw-tooth hangers will be accepted for smaller pieces.

The Committee meets throughout the year to review applications and schedule exhibits. Artists interested in displaying their work are encouraged to submit an application for an individual exhibit. Application packets are available at any county library circulation desk and at the Community Fine Arts Center.

The Exhibits Committee is made up of community members Angie Bennett, Deon Quitberg and Donna Ragsdale, all from Green River, and library system members Michelle Krmpotich, Lindsey Travis, and Debora Soule.

For more information about these exhibits and other library events, visit the Library System web page http://www.sweetwaterlibraries.com or on Facebook www.facebook.com/sweetlibraries. Questions can be directed to Soule at the Community Fine Arts Center in Rock Springs.