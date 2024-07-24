Sweetwater Public Health reports 2 recent cases of whooping cough

July 24, 2024 — Wyo4News

Press Release from Sweetwater County Public Health

The last time pertussis, commonly known as whooping cough, was seen in Sweetwater County was a single case in 2019. This summer, there have been two confirmed cases of pertussis in local infants. The infants did not attend any daycare facilities outside of the home, and the source of infection is unknown at this time.

Newborns and infants are at particular risk for severe illness requiring lengthy hospital stays. Pertussis is usually less severe in adults and often not recognized, so it is important for those who have close contact with infants to receive the adult Tdap vaccine.

Infants are not fully protected until they have received three (3)3 doses of DTaP at 2, 4, and 6 months. Another dose at 18 months is needed to maintain that protection. Vaccines may be obtained at your local physician’s office or Sweetwater County Public Health. Public Health offers free Tdap vaccines for uninsured adults and children.

Key Points to Remember:

Vaccination is protective: Ensure that you and your children are up-to-date with the DTaP and Tdap vaccines. These vaccines are the most effective way to prevent pertussis. Recognize the symptoms: Pertussis often starts with cold-like symptoms such as a runny nose, mild cough, and fever. It can then progress to severe coughing fits, which may be followed by a “whooping” sound, vomiting, or exhaustion. Seek medical attention: If you or someone you know exhibits symptoms of pertussis, contact a healthcare provider. Early diagnosis and treatment are crucial to managing the disease and preventing its spread. Practice good hygiene: Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your elbow when coughing or sneezing. Wash your hands frequently with soap and water. These simple steps can reduce the spread of pertussis. Stay informed: Educate yourself and your community about pertussis. Share information about the importance of vaccination and recognizing symptoms.

By taking preventive measures, we can protect ourselves and our loved ones from pertussis.

For further information on pertussis, see www.cdc.gov and www.who.int.