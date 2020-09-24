Sweetwater Quilters Open Exhibit going on at White Mountain Library

Tyler Johnson

[email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (September 24, 2020) — It’s time to display your creative quilting projects at the White Mountain Library. Quilts will be displayed from Sept. 11 through Oct. 31 for the annual Sweetwater Quilters Open Exhibit. This show is open to all quilters in Sweetwater County.

The Committee meets throughout the year to review applications and schedule exhibits. Artists interested in displaying their work are encouraged to submit an application for an individual exhibit. Application packets are available at any county library circulation desk and at the Community Fine Arts Center.

The Exhibits Committee is made up of community members Angie Bennett, Deon Quitberg and Donna Ragsdale, all from Green River, and library system members Michelle Maser, Lindsey Travis, and Debora Soule.

For more information about these exhibits and other library events, visit the Library System web page or on Facebook. Questions can be directed to Soule at the Community Fine Arts Center.