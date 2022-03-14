Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center receives donation from the Green River Bowling Alley

Photo submitted by the Memorial Hospital Foundation – Green River Bowling Alley staff

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Green River Bowling Alley recently donated $1,390 to the Memorial Hospital Foundation’s Cancer Fund to support the needs of patients at the Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center.

The Bowling Alley hosted a fundraiser in October of 2021 during the Cancer Center’s annual Paint the Town Pink Initiative to raise awareness of the importance of cancer screenings and breast health.

“We love that the community supports the Cancer Center and we are so thankful for all of the local businesses who participate in the Paint the Town Pink Initiative and then also want to do more by hosting fundraisers of their own to help our patients,” said Tasha Harris, the Director of the Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center.

Patients undergoing cancer treatment often have daily or weekly appointments at the Cancer Center. Many times, the patients travel from outside of the Rock Springs or Green River area and the cost for frequent travel becomes a burden. With the donation from the Bowling Alley, the Cancer Center purchased gas cards to provide to patients who need assistance.

“Being able to offer gas cards to our patients is a small, but extremely important gesture to support their treatment and recovery journey. When patients struggle finding transportation, that added stress takes toll on their recovery and we want to be able to help avoid that in any way we can,” explained Harris.

Since 2021, the Cancer Center has provided more than $3,000 in gas cards to patients needing funding assistance to attend their appointments. Funding for gas cards has come from the American Cancer Society, Wyoming Cancer Resource Services, and the Memorial Hospital Foundation. Recently, the American Cancer Society announced another funding cycle award to the Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center. More details on that grant will be announced in the upcoming weeks.

For more information on ways to support the Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center, or to learn more on ways to support the hospital, visit MHSCFoundation.com or contact Tiffany Marshall at [email protected]