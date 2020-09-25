Sweetwater School District #1 extra-curricular activities will proceed this year

Darrian Mechling

[email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (September 24, 2020) – Sweetwater County School District No. 1 has not canceled any extracurricular activities yet, according to superintendent Kelly McGovern.

Advertisement

In a memo sent to students, parents, staff members, and media on Thursday evening, she assured that celebrations like fall festivals and the homecoming bonfire, dances, and parades are still scheduled to take place. However, she did not leave out the possibility of some potential changes in the near future.

“We are waiting for the next set of orders coming out soon to begin on Oct. 1,” she stated. “As soon as those new orders are released and we understand what the restrictions are, we will plan accordingly and communicate the district’s next steps with procedures and upcoming events.”

Advertisement

Dr. Alexia Harrist, the state health officer, announced on Thursday that if individuals who are wearing face masks in schools are exposed to COVID-19, they will not have to be quarantined.

“That is great news in contract tracing and the operations of our schools,” McGovern stated.