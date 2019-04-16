Sweetwater School District #1 To Offer KinderBoost Classes Next Year

Rock Springs, WY (4/16/19) – Sweetwater County School District #1 has announced they will be adding two KinderBoost classes beginning in the 2019-2020 school year.

According to information sent to Wyo4News by SCSD #1, KinderBoost is funded through Special Education VI-B grant as Early Intervention and is the first year of a two-year kindergarten experience designed to promote social and academic success.

Advertisement

The program is designed to be an intervention and support for early childhood and not a retention effort. KinderBoost gives children the gift of time to develop fundamental skills needed for success in school, as well as in an age and developmentally appropriate setting. The program will provide an opportunity for young students to develop socially, emotionally and academically to help them transition into kindergarten.

KinderBoost will be located in Desert View Elementary and Stagecoach Elementary schools and will be a full day program following District #1’s school year calendar and daily bell schedule. Any student in Sweetwater County School District #1 who will be age five by September 15th, and that is not currently served by an individual education plan (IEP) with special services, is eligible to attend.

Advertisement

What are some of the skills students will learn?

Engaging in cooperative play and problem-solving skills

Working independently and following 1 and 2 step directions and routines

Active listening skills

Behavioral supports and social skills

Shapes and colors

Name, letter, and number writing and fine motor skills

Letter recognition and concepts of print

Parents interested in KinderBoost should register their students for kindergarten at their home school and indicate an interest in KinderBoost as soon as possible. A screening appointment will then be scheduled with the family. The final date for spring screening will be Friday, May 17, 2019. Screenings for registrations after this time will occur in the fall during Kindergarten Roundup.

Parents with questions should contact either Stagecoach Elementary or Desert View Elementary.