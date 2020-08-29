Sweetwater School District Number One-A statement from the district regarding budget cuts, Q&A, hiring freezes

Darrian Mechling

[email protected]

THE FOLLOWING IS A PRESS RELEASE FROM SWEETWATER COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT #1

Dear Sweetwater School District Number One Staff:

We have ended week two successfully and thank you for that! The success has come from everyone, all schools and departments have worked tirelessly to accomplish this! We know this has not come without stress and being very tired, while at the same time, tackling new routines and practices. Thank you for being a valuable staff member.

Nobody could have predicted the effects of COVID on education. This is our new reality and we will continue to adapt and change as needed. Remember, you are not alone. We are all addressing these changes together each day. These new normals have changed education forever. How will instruction look at the end of COVID? Only time will tell. In the meantime, we will continue to adjust as needed to the state health orders and guidance, and problem solve through our unique situation together one day at a time.

In the spirit of transparency, we have received some questions we would like to clarify:

Why is it important to offer virtual opportunities in Sweetwater School District Number One? Why couldn’t we just let the students that didn’t want to come to school go to K-12 Virtual Academy or go to another on-line or homeschool program?

We currently receive $11,881.00 per student enrolled (that is before the reimbursement for special education and transportation, so in reality we get more than this per student). We currently have 606 students enrolled in classroom-based virtual (CB-V) instruction. If we turned them all away our funding would be down $7,199,886. To put that into perspective that is 90 teaching positions. Our current enrollment, due to students either not enrolling for kindergarten this year, homeschooling due to COVID, or enrolling in another online program is down 267 students from this time last year. Student enrollment numbers continue to fluctuate frequently as the COVID situation also changes.

Student and staff safety and a quality instruction are always a top priority and goal. Keeping our students is what drives our funding and keeps our District operating. However, it is not all about the money. We want what is absolutely best for our students in providing a quality education. It was never a thought, option, or consideration to ever turn any student or family away from our public education system. Students are why we are here and supporting one another helps us do what we do. We did recognize however, that the delivery methods for instruction would need to change to meet the other opportunities available for families.

Why can’t just one teacher from each subject or grade level be the online teacher?

COVID tested all of our technology skills. Some of us experienced greater growing pains than others. Skills learned last spring continue to be necessary this fall and throughout the year. Here are the reasons why all teachers are required to be prepared for online teaching:

At any moment it may be necessary to transition to Tier 2 (hybrid) or Tier 3 (completely virtual) again. If this happens, ALL teachers will be teaching online at some point. We have a great staff and we will be prepared. The online environment is new and uncomfortable for some. That is okay. Allow yourself some grace and patience to make mistakes but become more skilled with technology each day. You are still moving forward; we are still moving forward.

We are building capacity and investing in the future of each and every teacher.

What if that online teacher gets sick and can’t teach from home? We have to have others that can step in.

The COVID situation remains fluid. There may be students that will need to be quarantined and learn online during this time. In-person and CB-V provide the flexibility needed to meet the medical needs of students. In this way, students remain part of their class as we navigate this uncertain time. Students still receive instruction from their teacher, which is crucial for their success.

Education is changing and forcing all of our hands to change and change quickly. Indeed this is true! Times are changing and if we do not change with them, we will be left behind and leaving the kids behind.

Why do we have to record lessons?

This year with us offering synchronous learning for students that are currently classroom-based virtual, they are logging in live. However, if students are sick and can’t login on that day or as we start approving asynchronous learning, students will need the ability to watch the lesson later. We are recording lessons for the benefit of the students in meeting their current needs. We only expect the instruction to be recorded, nothing else. This is not a gotcha. This is for instructional purposes only and provides flexibility for students to attend in-person and virtually as needed.

The District has worked with the Principals to compose a letter for our classroom-based virtual students with expectations that are to be followed. These expectations are to support our staff while adhering to common student engagement, policies, and behavior guidelines within the District.

Why are the messages coming out so positive when we are so stressed?

We are all stressed and we are sorry for COVID and the amount of change that it has put upon us at once. This is a new reality and a very steep learning curve, one everyone is having to tackle. Any change requires more time in the initial learning process. We all have a choice though, we can be negative and give up, or we can take this step by step, look at the good, and continue to move forward. Being negative and not working to move forward will never get us anywhere. However, taking risks, being okay with a mistake, and knowing this isn’t going to be perfect right off will allow us to make progress.

Two quotes that seem to hit home:

“The greatest discovery of all time is that a person can change his future by merely changing his attitude.” – Oprah Winfrey

“Change is not a threat. It’s an opportunity. Survival is not the goal. Transformative success is.” – Seth Godin

We need training!

We are working to get further training for you. On the District website there is a link (http://www.sweetwater1.org/2021_training_and_professional_development) with various trainings and recordings from teachers who were recruited that are comfortable with the technology and were willing to teach others and help. These teachers will also be offering live interactive sessions to answer questions and model strategies and techniques. Be sure to check out the email from Jodie Garner sent yesterday afternoon with info on topics and session times for this week. Your colleagues will be live stream to help you. Further, the District has the State helping with training on CANVAS. If you use CANVAS, please see an email from Debbie Varras or your building Principal for info.

The District scheduled training as quickly as possible. Many of you asked for that before school started so you could begin to learn and prepare so you weren’t trying to cram it all in the first week of teachers being back. We did get these up at the beginning of August so people could begin and we continue to add more. Remember, keep things simple! Allow yourself time to make mistakes and grace to work through the large amount of change we’re experiencing. We don’t have to master all things by week two. The District will strive to meet the needs individuals are expressing. Thank you for letting us know your professional development needs.

Why would you bring on a new evaluation system this year?

This was actually planned before COVID hit, and due to legislation we needed to move forward. With COVID and the timing of the state evaluation model not being completed until the end of the year, we chose to pilot the state model so that a proper process could be conducted with a committee this year to look at various evaluation systems to make a decision for the future. Our old system did not meet the mandates and requirements required in the new law. It was not an option to stay with our old system. We were not going to buy into an evaluation system without the proper process occurring, so piloting the state system was the most practical and viable option to go with. We know it is something new, but we will take it in small steps.

UV lighting, cleaning, wipes:

At this time, 100% outside air is being circulated throughout all of the schools which is the healthiest step we can be doing, not recirculating inside air. The UV lighting becomes important when outside temperatures are cold enough and we no longer bring in the fresh air and start running heat. This is when the UV lighting is effective, when inside air is being recirculated. This is per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRE) standards.

Thank you to our custodial staff and maintenance crew that work very long hours to keep up with all the new demands. They are cleaning the buildings, bathrooms, trying to keep up with activities, and all the extra duties while being short-handed. Open custodial positions are being filled as quickly as possible. THANK YOU for everything you are doing.

We are also trying to get wipes into all the classrooms. With COVID, wipes are in limited supply and backordered. We are getting them here as fast as we can. Please continue to follow through with holding students accountable to proper mask wearing and proper hand washing or sanitizing. It is essential that we all continue to model and follow through with the expected behaviors. We have to stay consistent within classrooms and across schools. Thank you for doing your best to keep our schools open.

Governor Gordon announced in his press conference earlier this week that the State is asking education to voluntarily find 10% to cut from School District budgets. What does that mean for us?

We know with the Governor’s message on Wednesday and the news headlines of the state asking education to voluntarily decide where 10 percent cuts can be made, that this has made individuals uneasy and given one more thing to worry about as we are already taking on these uncertain times.

We want you to know that although we are preparing for tough times our first priorities throughout all of this is to give students the best opportunities and take care of our people within the organization. A 10% cut to Sweetwater School District Number One is about 8.2 million dollars. We want to assure you that we will be proactive as we always are in preparing for these tough times and try to protect our employees and students at all costs.

Steps already taken:

Hiring freezes. We look at every position open and it is filled only if absolutely necessary. If the school, department, or sports/activity can survive without it (even though it may not be ideal) we are not filling it right now.

Spending freezes. We are looking at every penny spent and saving what we can. This includes extra pay in many areas that individuals had the opportunity to be paid extra if they wanted to attend.

Restructuring departments and absorbing positions. There are departments being restructured to be more fiscally responsible and meet current demands and responsibilities.

Certified and classified jobs have been absorbed.

Steps that will be taken:

We will be looking at possible cost saving measures and options to remain fiscally responsible while meeting the needs of students and staff.

Please feel welcome to share any fiscal remedies you may have. Your input is always welcomed.

Times such as these are very unsettling. Decisions will have to be made that may not be popular or liked, but again, we will do everything we can to protect students and staff. We will keep the communication lines open as we receive new information, next steps, and any decisions that come forth.

This year has many challenges but we will persevere. We will do everything we can for you. Please continue to work through the new routines and get accustomed to the changes, enjoy your students, and enjoy this year.

Sincerely,

Kelly McGovern Nicole Bolton

Superintendent of Schools Human Resource Director