Sweetwater Sheriff seeks food bank volunteers

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (August 19, 2020) — The Sweetwater County Sheriff Office is searching for volunteers to help unload food bank trucks on Saturday, August 22.

This is part of the Wyoming Hunger Initiative, put together by First Lady Jennie Gordon. More information about this can be found here.

Volunteers need to be able to lift between 35 and 40 pounds. Other volunteers are also needed for light-duty items, as well.

Those who volunteer are asked to wear their own mask. Latex gloves and water will be provided.

Setup will begin between 11 and 12 P.M. and will end around 3 P.M at the Sweetwater County Events Complex.