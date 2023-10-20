Sweetwater Sheriff’s Office makes stance against BLM alternative

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — In standing by the community they were elected to represent, many local and state government officials are actively working to make their voices and stances heard against the Bureau of Land Management’s (BLM) Rock Springs Resource Management Plan (RMP).

During a Select Federal Natural Resource Committee Meeting held on October 6, Sheriff John Grossnickle spoke before the committee regarding the stance the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office will be taking if the preferred alternative is finalized.

Sheriff Grossnickle’s Stance

Within the Select Federal Natural Resource Committee meeting, Sheriff Grossnickle stated, “If the restrictions of the preferred alternative of the Rock Springs RMP are set in place, the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office will take a hard stance in cooperative law enforcement with the Bureau of Land Management. In particular, the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office will not cooperate with or assist the BLM with enforcement action regarding the Rock Springs RMP. Furthermore, the Sweetwater Detention Center will not accept any arrestee from the BLM regarding the violation of the Rock Springs RMP.”

To clarify that further, during a Sweetwater GOP meeting yesterday evening, Sherriff Grossnickle explained that the Sheriff’s Office cannot enforce federal rules, mandates, or laws, because they are not a federal law enforcement agency. The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office will not assist or cooperate in events such as the BLM having issues with people trespassing at the Sand Dunes. In an instance like this, the Sheriff’s Office will not respond nor will the BLM be able to bring the arrestee to the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Sheriff Grossnickle clarified further that if a person is to cause harm to a BLM worker, then the Sheriff’s Office would respond because that is an offense in the Wyoming State Statute.

Rock Springs RMP Extension

The Bureau of Land Management has officially extended the Rock Springs RMP comment period to January 17, 2024. Substantive comments may be submitted here.