Sweetwater Sheriff’s Office to host civilian firearms training

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (July 16, 2020) — The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office will host an abbreviated civilian firearms training session, with one in July and one in September.

Scheduled classes are as follows:

Saturday, July 25

Saturday, September 19

Each class comprises a combination of classroom instruction and shooting exercises. The training emphasizes firearms familiarization and safety, and training topics include grip, stance trigger control, holster considerations, home firearms storage, and more.

Both classes satisfy the state’s training requirement for a concealed carry permit.

There is a $30 registration fee for each class. In addition to a personal firearm, participants must supply a suitable belt or paddle holster for their firearm, proper eye and ear protection, and a minimum of 100 rounds of ammunition.

To register or for more information, contact the Sheriff’s Office by phone at 307-352-4901.