Sweetwater Shrine Club sells 5,000 pounds of onions in just a few hours

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (June 16, 2021) – Ever wondered how fast someone can sell 5,000 pounds of onions from Vidalia, Georgia? Well, the Sweetwater Shrine Club makes it look it easy by selling 500 10-pound bags of onions each year.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

The Shrine Club ran out of onions in about three hours on Tuesday. Longtime member Bob Spicer said he showed up around 8 a.m. and there were already hundreds of people waiting in the Toyota dealership parking lot to purchase the sweet onions.

“It was a madhouse here,” he said, adding that they sold onions as fast as they could for 90 minutes straight.

Spicer said the Shrine Club even increased their amount by about 100 bags this year.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

People from the community could’ve purchased a 10-pound bag for $15 and the money goes directly to maintain the Sweetwater Shrine Club and keep it up and functioning.

Spicer said the onions are so sweet that people can just peel it and eat it just like an apple. Personally, Spicer likes to peel them, core them, bake them for about 45 minutes and eat them with a steak.

“It tastes amazing,” he said.