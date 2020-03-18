Sweetwater & Uinta County eligible for SBA federal disaster loans

WASHINGTON, D.C. (MARCH 18, 2020) — The U.S. Small Business Administration is now offering low-interest federal disaster loans for working capital to small businesses here in Sweetwater County and neighboring Uinta County.

Advertisement

The low-interest loans are to help small businesses suffering a substantial economic injury as a result of the coronavirus event. The SBA acted under its own authority, as provided by the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act that was recently signed by President Trump. Utah Governor Gary Herbert submitted the request last Monday, March 16, which included Sweetwater and Uinta counties in Wyoming as well as all Utah counties and neighboring counties in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada and New Mexico.

“These loans may be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills that can’t be paid because of the disaster’s impact. Disaster loans can provide vital economic assistance to small businesses to help overcome the temporary loss of revenue they are experiencing,” said SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza.

Sponsor

Eligibility for Economic Injury Disaster Loans is based on the financial impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19). The interest rate is 3.75 percent for small businesses. The interest rate for private non-profit organizations is 2.75 percent. SBA offers loans with long-term repayments in order to keep payments affordable, up to a maximum of 30 years and are available to entities without the financial ability to offset the adverse impact without hardship.

Applicants may apply online, receive additional disaster assistance information and download applications at https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela. Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email [email protected] for more information on SBA disaster assistance. Individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing may call (800) 877-8339. Completed applications should be mailed to U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.

The deadline to apply for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan is Dec. 17, 2020.