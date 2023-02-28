Sweetwater Walk-In temporarily closed

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS — Plumbing issues have caused a temporary closure of the Sweetwater Walk-In Clinic at 3000 College Drive.

Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County maintenance crews are working to solve the problem and hope to have the clinic open later this afternoon.

Family Medicine Clinic of Sweetwater County appointments are being rescheduled. If there is an emergency, dial 911 or go to the MHSC emergency room.

“We apologize for the inconvenience,” said Deb Sutton, MHSC Public Information Officer. “We hope to have the issues resolved this morning.”