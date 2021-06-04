Sweetwater Young Professionals seeks input for future potential events

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (June 4, 2021) – “There’s nothing to do in this town,” is a sentence heard too often in Sweetwater County, and a local group is doing what they can to change it.

Sweetwater Young Professionals (SWYP) is a group dedicated to gathering motivated young professionals together. SWYP is gearing up to host upcoming events throughout the year for networking, career development, volunteerism and good old-fashioned fun.

Like throwing an axe or trying an escape room? Perhaps a tasting at a local brewery? Or maybe there’s a cause one is passionate about and would like to find people to volunteer with them?

Sweetwater County has wide open spaces to explore and an increasingly vibrant business scene to try. Perhaps someone just needs others to try it with?

Whether one is new to town or have been here for years, SWYP would like to invite everyone to attend its events, and to come to committee meetings to give input about what kinds of events others would like to see.

Don’t see something that interests you? SWYP values input so they can know what does.

What SWYP knows is that an engaged, involved population of young professionals fosters a sense of community and connectedness. The seeds of collaboration can grow into entrepreneurship and have lasting economic benefits for Sweetwater County.