Swim Results From Friday’s Meets in Rock Springs and Green River

Rock Springs WY (10/5/19) – Here are the team and some individual results from Friday’s swim meet which took place at Rock Springs High School and Green River High School.

Advertisement

Team Scores from the Rock Springs vs. Laramie dual swim meet:

Laramie – 98 Rock Springs – 63

Top Three Placings for Lady Tigers swimmers:

200 Yard Medley Relay: 2 – Rock Springs “A”

200 Yard Freestyle: 1 – C. Butcher

200 Yard IM: 1 – A Robinson-Kim

50 Yard Freestyle: 3 – L. Moser

1 Meter Diving: 2 – M. Ruiz

100 Yard Butterfly: None

100 Yard Freestyle: 2 – L Moser

500 Yard Freestyle: 3 – P Miller

200 Yard Freestyle Relay: 3 – Rock Springs

100 Yard Backstroke – 1 – A Robinson-Kim, 3 – L. Parker

100 Yard Breaststroke: 1 – K. Walker, 2. S Koepplin, 3 – M. Panowski

400 Yard Freestyle Relay: 1 – Rock Springs “A”, 2 – Rock Springs “B”

Sponsor

Team Scores from the Green River Meet:

Cheyenne Central 49, Green River 48, Cheyenne East 9, Jackson 4

Top Three Placings for Lady Wolves swimmers:

200 Yard Medley Relay: 1 – Green River “A”

200 Yard Freestyle: 1 – A. Lauzze, 3 – S. Saunders

200 Yard IM: 1 – H. Uhrig, 2 – L. Munoz

50 Yard Freestyle: None

1 Meter Diving: None

100 Yard Butterfly: 1 – L. Jensen, 3 – M. Young

100 Yard Freestyle: 3 – S. Saunders

500 Yard Freestyle: 1 – A. Lauze, 2 – L. Lee

200 Yard Freestyle Relay: 1 – Green River “A”

100 Yard Backstroke: 1 – L. Jensen

100 Yard Breaststroke: 1 – H. Uhrig, 2 – L. Munoz

400 Yard Freestyle Relay – 1 – Green River “A”, 3 – Green River “B”