Swim Results From Friday’s Meets in Rock Springs and Green River

Rock Springs WY (10/5/19) – Here are the team and some individual results from Friday’s swim meet which took place at Rock Springs High School and Green River High School.
Team Scores from the Rock Springs vs. Laramie dual swim meet:
Laramie – 98 Rock Springs – 63
Top Three Placings for Lady Tigers swimmers:
200 Yard Medley Relay: 2 – Rock Springs “A”
200 Yard Freestyle: 1 – C. Butcher
200 Yard IM: 1 – A Robinson-Kim
50 Yard Freestyle: 3 – L. Moser
1 Meter Diving: 2 – M. Ruiz
100 Yard Butterfly: None
100 Yard Freestyle: 2 – L Moser
500 Yard Freestyle: 3 – P Miller
200 Yard Freestyle Relay: 3 – Rock Springs
100 Yard Backstroke – 1 – A Robinson-Kim, 3 – L. Parker
100 Yard Breaststroke: 1 – K. Walker, 2. S Koepplin, 3 – M. Panowski
400 Yard Freestyle Relay: 1 – Rock Springs “A”, 2 – Rock Springs “B”
Team Scores from the Green River Meet:
Cheyenne Central 49, Green River 48, Cheyenne East 9, Jackson 4
Top Three Placings for Lady Wolves swimmers:
200 Yard Medley Relay: 1 – Green River “A”
200 Yard Freestyle: 1 – A. Lauzze, 3 – S. Saunders
200 Yard IM: 1 – H. Uhrig, 2 – L. Munoz
50 Yard Freestyle: None
1 Meter Diving: None
100 Yard Butterfly: 1 – L. Jensen, 3 – M. Young
100 Yard Freestyle: 3 – S. Saunders
500 Yard Freestyle: 1 – A. Lauze, 2 – L. Lee
200 Yard Freestyle Relay: 1 – Green River “A”
100 Yard Backstroke: 1 – L. Jensen
100 Yard Breaststroke: 1 – H. Uhrig, 2 – L. Munoz
400 Yard Freestyle Relay – 1 – Green River “A”, 3 – Green River “B”