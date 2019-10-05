Swim Results From Friday’s Meets in Rock Springs and Green River

Wyo4News photo

Rock Springs WY (10/5/19) – Here are the team and some individual results from Friday’s swim meet which took place at Rock Springs High School and Green River High School.

Team Scores from the Rock Springs vs. Laramie dual swim meet:

Laramie – 98  Rock Springs – 63

The Ladies Tigers swim team prepare for the second half of Friday’s meet against Laramie. (Wyo4News Photo/Ann Jantz)

Top Three Placings for Lady Tigers swimmers:

200 Yard Medley Relay: 2 – Rock Springs “A”

200 Yard Freestyle: 1 – C. Butcher

200 Yard IM: 1 – A Robinson-Kim

50 Yard Freestyle: 3 – L. Moser

RSHS diver Myla Ruiz prepares for her dive. (Wyo4News Photo/Ann Jantz)

1 Meter Diving: 2 – M. Ruiz

100 Yard Butterfly: None

100 Yard Freestyle: 2 – L Moser

500 Yard Freestyle: 3 – P Miller

200 Yard Freestyle Relay: 3 – Rock Springs

100 Yard Backstroke – 1 – A Robinson-Kim, 3 – L. Parker

100 Yard Breaststroke: 1 – K. Walker, 2. S Koepplin, 3 – M. Panowski

400 Yard Freestyle Relay: 1 – Rock Springs “A”, 2 – Rock Springs “B”

Wyo4News Photo/Ann Jantz

 

Team Scores from the Green River Meet: 

Cheyenne Central 49, Green River 48, Cheyenne East 9, Jackson 4

Top Three Placings for Lady Wolves swimmers:

200 Yard Medley Relay: 1 – Green River “A”

200 Yard Freestyle: 1 – A. Lauzze, 3 – S. Saunders

200 Yard IM: 1 – H. Uhrig, 2 – L. Munoz

50 Yard Freestyle: None

1 Meter Diving: None

100 Yard Butterfly: 1 – L. Jensen, 3 – M. Young

100 Yard Freestyle: 3 – S. Saunders

500 Yard Freestyle: 1 – A. Lauze, 2 – L. Lee

200 Yard Freestyle Relay: 1 – Green River “A”

100 Yard Backstroke: 1 – L. Jensen

100 Yard Breaststroke: 1 – H. Uhrig, 2 – L. Munoz

400 Yard Freestyle Relay – 1 – Green River “A”, 3 – Green River “B”

