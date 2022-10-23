Switchbacks: No reason to be afraid

October 23, 2022

By Ryan

Wyo4News Feature Writer

Often our most valuable discoveries lie just on the other side of our worst fears.

Maybe you are familiar with Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827).

We should give a shout-out to those who taught us things we didn’t appreciate at the time. We are so much richer for them.

Beethoven lived his life in the grasp of terrible fear. He feared that he would lose his ability to hear. His anxiety was understandable. After all, He was a composer. How does one create music of lasting value without being able to hear it?

Once it became clear that his ability to hear was vanishing, he became frantic. He consulted with doctors and tried everything available at the time. But nothing worked, and his hearing faded.

His own dark night of the soul brought him face to face-with the reality of his fear. I am sure that the will to go on evaded him for a season. But, in the end, his fear did not win. He mustered his courage and found a way. The wonder of Beethoven’s story is that his greatest pieces were composed after the loss of his hearing.

It seems he had learned and loved the language of music very well. So well that removing the distraction of hearing ended up freeing him. Melodies flooded his mind and from his soul flowed his most beautiful and haunting music.

His later symphonies certainly took on the shadows of his difficulties. Yet, they speak to us in ways that we seldom comprehend but desperately need.

Change is inevitable.

Life is frightening. The unknown creates so much anxiety within us. We wonder, “Will I be okay? Will I find happiness?” These questions and many like them pour into our thoughts. They sneak in whenever there is a quiet moment.

Often we choose not to think about them. What can we do? Maybe, if we ignore them long enough, they will fade.

Some do. Most Don’t.

It is hard to have hope when we don’t know what to hope in.

The possibilities are endless.

The old saying states, “Every opportunity comes to us wrapped in a problem.” Instead of fearing what we don’t know, we could take a moment to remember. There are many things in our lives today that we deeply enjoy. There was a time that we didn’t know anything about those things. They existed in the unknown.

In order to find those treasures, your life had to progress. You did the best you could, and things changed. They always change, it is one of the many constants. Changes gave way to problems, and problems presented opportunities. The truth is that you pieced together your current life for those opportunities.

Great job!

There is an old joke I remember my dad saying from time to time. “Don’t tell me worry doesn’t work, 90% of the things I worry about never happen.”

The things you fear may or may not come. If they do, you can be sure that they will bring their own gifts. Those gifts will enable you to piece together your tomorrow.

Unafraid,

Ryan.